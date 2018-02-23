1 killed, 2 injured in traffic accident in Durham

The northbound lanes of U.S. 15-501 have been reopened after a fatal traffic accident Friday morning that also sent two people to the hospital.
The southbound lanes are partially open.
Police Department officers are investigating the accident that occurred on U.S. 15-501 South near N.C. 147 shortly before 6:45 a.m. In addition to the person killed, the two people taken to the hopsital are in serious condition, according to police. Police have not yet released their names.
U.S. 15-501 was closed for hours in both directions between Morreene Road and N.C. 147 (Durham Freeway).
Never miss a local story.
Investigators are looking for any witnesses who may have seen a blue Chevy TrailBlazer and a black Ford F-150, the vehicles involved in the accident. The two badly damaged vehicles lay in the median just south of the freeway entrance ramp; a third car was in trees and shrubs farther south on U.S. 15-501.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
This is a developing story; please return to the latest information.
Mark Schultz: 919-829-8950, @HeraldSunEditor
Comments