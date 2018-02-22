‘When I saw the fire symbol I knew I won something,’ says newest Durham ‘millionaire’

A hankering for chicken wings led to a Durham woman winning a million dollar state lottery prize on Wednesday.
Sayanna Bragg stopped by Cruizers 50 at 2716 Guess Road to get something to eat, according to a news release. The lottery ticket was an afterthought, she said.
“I went in to get a Mountain Dew and 12 chicken wings with teriyaki sauce,” Bragg said. “That way I could have some then and some for later. I went to pay for everything, saw the scratch-off ticket and decided to get one.”
Bragg asked the clerk for a Million Dollar Fever ticket. She took everything to her car and started scratching. The more she scratched, the more excited she got.
“When I saw the fire symbol I knew I won something,” Bragg said. “I was hoping it was at least $10, that way I’d win my money back, or even a $100. When I saw what it was, I cried tears of joy. I jumped out of the car and ran back into the store yelling, ‘I did it! I hit $1 million!’”
To make sure she wasn’t imagining things, Bragg went back into the store to have the ticket scanned. She gave it to the clerk and after she scanned it, she heard music start to play.
Her next move was to drive to Raleigh and claim her prize.
“I knew I was coming to Raleigh,” Bragg said. “I ran out and yelled, ‘Call them and tell them I’m on my way!”
When she got to the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, she chose the lump sum of $600,000 instead of the 20 annual payments of $50,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $423,000.
Bragg, who is a home health care worker, plans to use some of the winnings to go to Jamaica. “I’m going to take a long vacation,” Bragg said. “I have family in Jamaica, so I want to go back and see them. This is a day I’ll never forget.”
The Million Dollar Fever game launched in August with five top prizes of $1 million. One top prize remains.
In August there was a $5 million lottery winner who worked at Cree, Inc., while a few days later a $1 million dollar lottery ticket was sold in Creedmoor.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
