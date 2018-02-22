19-year-old injured in Roxboro drive-by shooting

Roxboro Police are investigating an overnight drive by shooting that left a 19-year-old wounded.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at 104 Person Court about 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. Moments later, authorities learned that 19-year-old, Ju-Nike Torain was at Person Memorial Hospital reportedly shot numerous times.
Police say that someone in the community drove Torain to Person Memorial. Torain was later transported to Duke Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Duke Hospital could not provide information about Torain.
Police are following up on numerous leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
