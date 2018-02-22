Fire damages one-story Durham home

Durham firefighters responded to a residential fire at 2201 Fitzgerald Ave. Tuesday
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chris Iannuzzi, deputy chief. Firefighters reported a one-story residential structure with smoke visible. The fire was under control in four minutes, but it caused heavy fire damage to two rooms and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The occupants had not been located as of Wednesday, so the American Red Cross has not been requested.
Never miss a local story.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments