Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 25- Saturday, Mar. 3

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Feb. 25
Movies
Film Screening & Discussion - ‘Chasing Coral’
Screening followed by a panel discussion on the Nature Conservancy’s work. Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 620 Market St, Chapel Hill. RSVP: bit.ly/2ABSBz2, 919-794-6569.
Community Events
Black History Commemoration at St. James Church
The theme will be “Blessed and Highly Favored.” City Council member DeDreana Freeman will be the special guest. Youth choir, praise dancing, poetry, and more! Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. St. James Church, 1404 Acadia St, Durham. 919-682-2052.
Lectures & Discussions
Journeying Toward Justice Speaker Series
Rosalie Turner will talk about the history of the Civil Rights Movement. Part of a speaker series on racial justice and reconciliation. Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Free. Epworth UMC, 3002 Hope Valley Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2nAnk9h, 919-489-6557.
‘Faith Communities in Freedom Struggles’ Presentation & Panel Discussion
Presentation given by Rev. Starsky D. Wilson, pastor of St. John’s Church in St. Louis, co-chair of The Ferguson Commission. The panel will include Chaplain Donna Battle, Pastor and Durham City Council Member Mark-Anthony Middleton, Pastor Cheryl Moore and Psychologist Jane Williams. Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Free. Duke Divinity School, Alumni Memorial Commons Room, 407 Chapel Dr, Durham. 919-682-5511.
Monday, Feb. 26
Book Signings
James Chappel, author of ‘Catholic Modern: The Challenge of Totalitarianism and the Remaking of the Church’
Reading and book signing. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. bit.ly/2F6yppY, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture on the 200th Birthday of Frederick Douglass
Given by Dr. Kamal McClarin, curator of the Frederick Douglass Home. Reception to follow. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. Hubbard-Totten Building Auditorium, NCCU, Eagle Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6295.
Pizza, Progressives, Political Women
Sponsored by The Progressive Democrats of Orange County (PDOC) and the Democratic Women of Orange County and featuring three women currently holding political office. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m. Radius Pizzeria & Pub, 112 North Churton St, Hillsborough. 919-260-9749.
Stock Talk
An open and lively discussion of all things relating to financial investments from 401Ks and mutual funds to covered calls and option trading. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2DxMQCR, 919-560-0203.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting
Featured speaker will be Dr. Richard Mooney, Professor of Research in Neurobiology, who will present on Song Learning in Birds. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Jim Capel, jimbocapel@yahoo.com, chbc.carolinanature.com.
James E. Shepard Sertoma Club Monthly Meeting
All Sertoma members invited. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Fellowship/7 p.m. Meeting. Kappa House, 3700 Fayetteville Rd, Durham.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Meetings
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St, Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Book Signings
Jerry Gershenhorn, Ph.D, author of ‘Louis Austin and the Carolina Times: A Life in the Long Black Freedom Struggle’
Dr. Gershenhorn, professor of history, NCCU, reads from his forthcoming book. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Hubbard-Totten Building Auditorium, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-5440.
Lectures & Discussions
Angela Davis Lecture
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. Free; tickets required. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Brqtxk, 919-684-4444.
Introduction to Cryptocurrency
Learn information about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GjacxV, 919-560-8590.
Community Events
Tax Workshop
Program will cover the new tax structure and provide tips to make tax prep easier. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2nbLIhw, 919-560-0203.
Homework Help at South Regional Library
Free homework help for grades 3-6. Details: Thursday, Feb. 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #1, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2rHkRiE, 919-560-7410.
Peer Tutoring at North Regional Library
Details: Thursday, Feb. 27, 4-6 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FgtAdL, 919-560-0231.
Movies
Third Annual African Film Festival: As I Open My Eyes
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Library Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Fxs0nI, 919-684-8111.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Book Signings
Cheston Knapp, author of ‘Up Up, Down Down’
Reading and book signing. In conversation with Wells Tower. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Durham Hospitality Job Fair
Discover hundreds of open hospitality jobs in Durham. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2HEzbwo, 800-446-8604.
Lectures & Discussions
Reading Douglass in Public
Local authors, poets, historians and social justice advocates read from Douglass’ “The Narrative.” Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. Orange County Main Public Library, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-245-2525.
Movies
Early Release Movie Showing: Wonder
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2-4 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DKbcN6, 919-560-8590.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Mar. 1
Lectures & Discussions
On Orientalist Genealogies: The Split Arab/Jew Figure Revisited
Community lecture with Ella Shohat of New York University. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7-9 p.m. Free. UNC Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EyfB6p, 919-962-1509.
Ronni Lundy, Food Writer
Thirty minute reception includes food and live music; she will be joined by Johnny Autry, the photographer for her James Beard Award-winning book “Victuals.” Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Fg565x, 919-962-3765.
Fundraisers
Empty Bowls 2018 Fundraiser
Fundraiser for Urban Ministries of Durham. Sample soups prepared by local chefs in bowls made by local artists, and vote for your favorites. Family-friendly evening includes music. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $20-$100. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2nUynet.
Meetings
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Ed Corey from the NC Division of Parks and Recreation will give a talk on the Orthoptera (an order of insects that includes Grasshoppers, Katydids and Crickets) of NC. All are welcome. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7-9 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill.
Community Events
Durham Legislative Delegation Town Hall Meeting
Senator Mike Woodard and Representatives Mickey Michaux, Maryann Black, and Marcia Morey will address a range of constituent questions and issues, including possible legislation for the 2018 Legislative Session. Candidates for House seats in the 2018 election, Representative Robert Reives and Zack Hawkins, will also attend. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 6 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2Cu21M1, 919-560-7410.
Tax Workshop
Program will cover the new tax structure and provide tips to make tax prep easier. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2EDt618, 919-560-0203.
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be college finance and student loan debt. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2oczrL7, 919-560-0231.
Friday, Mar. 2
Community Events
Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Served by the Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes fried fish, hushpuppies, vegetables, drink and dessert. Tickets available at the door. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 Adults/$5 Children/$25 per family (eat in only). Saint Matthew Parish Center, 1001 Mason Rd, Durham.
Lenten Fish Fry at Holy Infant Catholic Church
Dine-in or take-out. Proceeds benefit The Knights of Columbus Council #3039 charities. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 4:30-7 p.m. $8 per plate. Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Dr, Durham.
World Day of Prayer Celebration Service
Sponsored by Church Women United, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Unit. All are welcome. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. St. Joseph CME Church, 510 W. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. 919-918-7713.
World Day of Prayer Celebration Bilingual (Spanish/English) Service
Sponsored by Church Women United, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Unit. All are welcome. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7-9 p.m. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-542-2139.
World Day of Prayer Celebration at Mt. Bright Baptist Church
An ecumenical celebration of informed prayer and prayerful action. Approximately 25 churches participate. Lunch served after the service. All are welcome. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 12-1 p.m. Mt. Bright Baptist Church, 211 West Union St, Hillsborough. Info: 919-636-0199.
Saturday, Mar. 3
Outings
Mary D. Williams: Songs from Slavery to Civil Rights at Historic Stagville
Renowned gospel singer, educator and historian, Mary Williams, will illuminate musical practices that might have been part of survival and resistance for those enslaved at Stagville. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 1 p.m. Free. Historic Stagville, 2821 Old Oxford Rd, Durham. 919-620-0120.
Durham Bulls 2018 Fan Fest
Batting practice on the field; photos with the team's 2017 Triple-A National Championship and Governors' Cup trophies; self-guided clubhouse tours; Bull Durham Brewery tours. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St, Durham. atmilb.com/2HyXN9N.
Sixth Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run
Walk/run through three neighborhoods in Carrboro. Family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. Proceeds benefit St. Paul Village, a multi-use and multi-generational development. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 a.m. $25-$40. McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2Cfz6eC, 919-967-3961.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Backpacking 101 at Eno River State Park
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2onxcnv, Register: 919-383-1686.
Meetings
Durham County Republican Party Convention
Open to all registered Republicans; elect leadership and select delegates to the state convention. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 a.m. DPS Staff Resource Center, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. durhamgop.com, 910-850-5836.
Community Events
Chicken ‘n Dumplings & Brunswick Stew Dinner at Pleasant Green UMC
Sit-down dinner includes chicken ‘n dumplings, Brunswick stew, coleslaw, rolls & crackers, drinks and homemade desserts. Take out plates available. Fundraiser for missions. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 4-7 p.m. $9 Adults/$4 Children 4-11 yrs/Free children under 4. Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, 3005 Pleasant Green Rd, Durham. 919-383-5764.
