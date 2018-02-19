Gun confiscated at Glenn Elementary School

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a student brought a gun to Glenn Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 19. The gun was confiscated without incident.
Durham Public Schools spokeswoman Janet Del Pinal said the student grabbed a jacket this morning when he left for school and did not realize a gun was in one of the pockets.
Del Pinal said the student immediately turned the gun into a teacher.
“The student did the right thing,” Del Pinal said.
Never miss a local story.
DPS did not share the age or grade of the student.
Possession of a gun on school property can result in a 365-day suspension under North Carolina law. But superintendents have the discretion to modify the suspension depending on the circumstances.
Here’s what state law says: “The superintendent shall not impose a 365-day suspension if the superintendent determines that the student took or received the firearm or destructive device from another person at school or found the firearm or destructive device at school, provided that the student delivered or reported the firearm or destructive device as soon as practicable to a law enforcement officer or a school employee and had no intent to use such firearm or destructive device in a harmful or threatening way.”
Monday’s incident followed an unrelated incident last week three Durham schools were placed on lockout due to a report about students running near that person who possibly had a gun.
During a lockout, no one is allowed in or out but instruction continues. That’s different than from a “lockdown,” in which and students and staff are told to lock classroom doors and to shelter in place until the threat has passed.
Durham Public Schools officials said law enforcement officers who responded to the call on Thursday didn’t find a gun.
But Eno Valley Elementary School, Carrington Middle School and Northern High School were all placed on lockout until authorities completed their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645
Comments