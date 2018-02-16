Hillside High, 3 nearby Durham schools on ‘lockout’ due to nearby police activity

For the second straight day, the Durham Public Schools has ordered schools on “lockout” in reponse to police activity near them.
Hillside High School, Shepard Middle School and W.G. Pearson Elementary and Fayetteville Street Elementary schools were placed on lockout on Friday, Feb. 16.
When schools are placed on lockout, no one is allowed in or out but instruction continues. That’s different than when a school is placed on lockdown and students and staff are told to lock classroom doors and to shelter in place until the threat has passed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
