Police seek pair of suspects in armed robbery at sweepstakes business

Two men are being sought by Durham police following an early morning armed robbery on Feb. 8.
Durham police said two armed men robbed a sweepstakes business at 2107 Allendown Drive on Feb 8. No one was injured during the robbery, investigators said.
The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. when two men entered the business and robbed an employee and customers of money and cell phones at gunpoint.
The first suspect was described as a black male, 40-50 years old, between 5-foot-8 to 5-10 and about 170 pounds. He was dressed completed in black and was wearing glasses. The second suspect was described as a black male, 5-8 to 5-10 and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a woman’s wig.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
