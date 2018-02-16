Durham police are seeking information about these two men who they say robbed a sweepstakes on Feb. 8.
Police seek pair of suspects in armed robbery at sweepstakes business

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

February 16, 2018 01:57 PM

DURHAM

Two men are being sought by Durham police following an early morning armed robbery on Feb. 8.

Durham police said two armed men robbed a sweepstakes business at 2107 Allendown Drive on Feb 8. No one was injured during the robbery, investigators said.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. when two men entered the business and robbed an employee and customers of money and cell phones at gunpoint.

The first suspect was described as a black male, 40-50 years old, between 5-foot-8 to 5-10 and about 170 pounds. He was dressed completed in black and was wearing glasses. The second suspect was described as a black male, 5-8 to 5-10 and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a woman’s wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

