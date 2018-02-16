Daybook for Friday, Feb. 16

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Friday, Feb. 16
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2nalsER, 919-560-7410.
Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Served by the Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes fried fish, hushpuppies, vegetables, drink and dessert. Tickets available at the door. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 Adults/$5 Children/$25 per family (eat in only). Saint Matthew Parish Center, 1001 Mason Rd, Durham.
Resilience —- The Movie
Learn about Adverse Childhood Experiences, Equity and how Resilience can help close the gap re: behavioral health disparities, poor adolescent outcomes, violence and more. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Department of Public Health, 414 E Main St, 2nd Floor, Durham. bit.ly/2GZAQwd, 919-491-7811.
LEUWWD/Eno River Women's Rugby Team Present: Bloodsport III
Entertainment; comedians; an annual pad and tampon drive to benefit individuals in need in the Durham Community. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Donations of unopened pads (in greater need) and tampons. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St, Durham. ticketf.ly/2FZRmee.
Leave it to Beaver at Eno River State Park
Learn about animal adaptations pertaining to the beaver. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2BYDzlN, 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Visit redcrossblood.org, enter code “Library” to make an appointment. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 12-4:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2Gfxuov, 919-450-8078.
Revolutionary War Living History Day in Hillsborough
Reenactors and activities will be set up throughout the day at The Hillsborough Visitors Center, The Burwell School Historic Site, and Orange County Historical Museum. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. Schedule of events: http://bit.ly/2EcyWHn.
Third Annual Teen Literature Festival
Meet Young Adult authors Tiffany D. Jackson, JJ Johnson, and Beth Revis. Learn about writing; enjoy refreshments; book signings. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2E1pglp, 919-560-8598.
Something’s Fishy in the Eno
Most appropriate for elementary school students, but all are welcome. A simple look at the fish habitat in the Eno. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2gNgm0N, 919-383-1686.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Journeying Toward Justice Speaker Series
Rosalie Turner will talk about the history of the Civil Rights Movement. Part of a speaker series on racial justice and reconciliation. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. Free. Epworth UMC, 3002 Hope Valley Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2nAnk9h, 919-489-6557.
Chapel Hill Lightup 2018: Connect with the Community and the World
Featuring performances; arts and crafts, exhibitions and workshops; food; games and prizes; lantern parade. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. The William and Ida Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. chlightup.org.
