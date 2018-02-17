Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 18- Saturday, Feb. 24

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Lectures & Discussions
Journeying Toward Justice Speaker Series
Rosalie Turner will talk about the history of the Civil Rights Movement. Part of a speaker series on racial justice and reconciliation. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. Free. Epworth UMC, 3002 Hope Valley Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2nAnk9h, 919-489-6557.
‘Iberia to Amsterdam: A Genealogical Look at the Sephardic Community of Amsterdam’
Presented by Jarrett Ross. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 1-3:15 p.m. The Triangle Jewish Genealogical Society, 6905 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 205, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2EYw4OK.
Outings
Chapel Hill Lightup 2018: Connect with the Community and the World
Featuring performances; arts and crafts, exhibitions and workshops; food; games and prizes; lantern parade. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. The William and Ida Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. chlightup.org.
Eno Wilderness Backcountry Hike
Off trail moderate, 5 mile hike following the creek through the forest. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Area, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/1RhGCKW.
Monday, Feb. 19
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture: Jacob and Esau, Isaac and Ishmael: The Future of Jewish-Christian and Jewish-Muslim Relations
Malachi Hacohen, Duke University, will give this year’s Graduate Student Network academic lecture. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 5:30-7 p.m. Dey Hall, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2E0s0NA, 919-962-1509.
37th Annual MLK Lecture & Awards Ceremony
United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the lecture. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 6-7:30 pm. Free; tickets required. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EEh20t, 919-843-3333.
Book Signings
The Hip Hop South: A Conversation with Regina N. Bradley w/ Mark Anthony Neal
Reading, discussion, book signing, reception. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 7-8:30 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2BFqcvh, 919-660-3058.
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary!!) photo critiques. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St, Durham.
Community Events
Chapel Hill Introduction to Development Agreements Session
A public informational session on the development agreement process, a unique development tool for large projects. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 5:30-7 p.m. Coucil Chamber, Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BijNVF, 919-969-5066.
Can Tiny Homes be Sustainable, Affordable Housing in our Community?
Sponsored by Chapel Hill Alliance for a Livable Town. Learn what it’s like to live in a tiny home, common barriers to approving tiny homes in a community and making them affordable, as well as how other communities are removing barriers and making tiny homes a part of their solution to the lack of affordable housing. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. Info: Sheila Creth, 919-968-8037.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Movies
3rd Annual African Film Festival: Red Leaves
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Library Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DRaYEW, 919-684-8111.
‘Alive Inside’ Screening & Discussion
A film about the powerful connection between music and memory and what promise it may hold for the future. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2H3CoFh, 919-901-0875.
Community Events
Downtown Durham Parking Study Open House
Drop-in style meetings; learn about the existing conditions analysis and initial strategies being proposed by the City’s consultant to improve downtown parking; have the opportunity to discuss ideas for improving downtown parking. Light refreshments served. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 6 p.m. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2EyhtMm, 919-560-4366, ext. 36207.
Vigil for Alicia Elder
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Ministers will lead in prayer, reflection, and song. All ages and faiths welcome. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. Hillside Park, 1301 South Roxboro St, Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
Outings
Biz Talk @ Pour
An opportunity to bring together the local business community and hear candid conversations from various small business leaders. Hear from Chief Executive Optimist, Sean Lilly Wilson of Fullsteam Brewery who was recently nominated for a 2018 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5-6 p.m. Free. Pour Taproom, 202 North Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2EyFbZM.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Meetings
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be John Swofford, ACC Commissioner and former UNC Athletic Director. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, Noon-1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. RSVP: Anne, Ahennessey@nc.rr.com. 919-703-8636.
Durham Chapter AARP Meeting
John Bason of the Consumer Protection Division of the NC Attorney General’s Office will be the guest speaker. All persons 50 and older are invited. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Info: Carver Joyner, President, 919-688-7687.
Kids
Tooth Fairy Visit
Learn how to take great care of teeth, featuring a special presentation by the Public Health Department. Giveaways and more. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3-4:15 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2DC3LIC, 919-560-0270.
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Lectures & Discussions
NCCU’s Rock the Mic Lecture Series - Symone Sanders
Symone Sanders is a democratic strategist and political commentator. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Free. NCCU, B.N. Duke Auditorum, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Eyc7NB, 919-530-5436.
Black History, Black Futures Poetry Reading
Featuring four distinguished North Carolina poets: Howard Craft, Metta Sama, Crystal Simone Smith, and Gideon Young. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m. Free. Orange County Main Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2DY6yrN, 919-245-2525.
Thursday, Feb. 22
Lectures & Discussions
Frederick Douglass: Then and Now
A panel of scholars will consider and comment on what Douglass’ impact was, then and now. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Drqbw8, 919-968-2777.
A Conversation and Q&A with Congressman Seth Moulton
Seating limited. Register: bit.ly/2C10z3v. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Schiciano Auditorium, Duke University, 101 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EOX8jK.
Lecture: Detention, Deportation and Death: America's Undocumented Immigrants Under Fire
A talk with Margaret Regan, the author of two prizewinning books on immigration. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 5-7 p.m. Free. Jameson Gallery, 225 Friedl, Duke University, 1316 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FyrnKN, 919-684-8111.
Zia Haider Rahman, ‘Brexit: The Reckoning’: Reckford Lecture in European Studies
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m. Free. Hyde Hall, University Room, UNC, 176 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2BHxf1Q, 919-962-0249.
Poetry Reading & Panel Discussion - Life of Elizabeth Keckley
Given by Zelda Lockhart, Alumni Endowed Chair in the Department of Language and Literature at NCCU. Elizabeth Keckley was a former slave who became a successful dressmaker and confidant of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 10:40 a.m. Free. James E. Shepard Library, 2nd. Floor, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Storytelling in the Galleries
Enjoy a storytelling hour inspired by images of basketball hoops in the exhibition "Courtside: Photographs by Bill Bamberger," within "The Collection Galleries." Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6-7 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DSz7H7, 919-684-8111.
Book Signings
John Kessel, author of ‘Pride and Prometheus’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. bit.ly/2Dy0olR, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St, Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
26th Annual Vigil Against Violence
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. All ages and faiths welcome. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7-8 p.m. Shepherd’s House UMC, 107 N. Driver St, Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic
Dogs on leash; cats in a carrier. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 5-7 p.m. $10 Rabies; $35 Microchips. Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1IZiLwW, 919-942-7387.
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be the basics on saving money. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DGjLbZ, 919-560-0231.
Homework Help at South Regional Library
Free homework help for grades 3-6. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #1, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2Dy99Zm, 919-560-7410.
Peer Tutoring at North Regional Library
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 4-6 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2nairV6, 919-560-0231.
Legal Aid - Tenant Rights
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Register at legalaidnc.org. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free; registration required. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2Fgmg1Q, 919-560-7410.
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2rIlWae, 919-560-7410.
Homeschool Hub
Meet other homeschoolers in your area. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 10-11 a.m. Free. East Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2ncd3Rr, 919-560-0203.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Members of the Town Staff will present a Downtown Development update, information about the next phase of the Downtown Work Plan, and information on parking changes. Q&A session immediately following presentations. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The AC Hotel, 214 West Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2800.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Fundraisers
Orange Literacy’s 11th Annual Writers for Readers Fundraiser
Lively discussion with renowned food writers, appetizers and drinks. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. $100. The Blue Zone, Kenan Stadium, UNC, 104 Stadium Dr, Chapel Hill. orangeliteracy.org/dish.
Friday, Feb. 23
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture: ‘The Storied South: Voices of Writers and Artists’
The speaker will be William Ferris, UNC folklorist and Associate Director of the Study of the American South. Sponsored by Shared Learning Association of Chapel Hill. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2G1kfHL.
Outings
Stagville Under the Stars
Hear African tales about the night sky and peer through telescopes to take a tour of the stars. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. Free. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham. 919-620-0120.
Community Events
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GfCr0z, 919-560-7410.
Saturday, Feb. 24
Community Events
Durham E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Event
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DzaIth, 919-560-1200.
The Ultimate Financial Wellness Playbook
A financial education seminar for adults, with special sessions for high school and college students, on budgeting and being financially prepared for college. The keynote speaker will be Kim Saunders, founder, president and CEO of the Eads Group, Inc.; as well as a variety of speakers from within the local community who will provide interactive sessions. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill High School, 1709 High School Rd, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2BSgBBa.
Outings
A Gathering of Women: The Wonder Years
A workshop for mature women 55 and up. Learn and develop skills to manage transition and challenging times. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 3-5 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BtM7Rh, 919-560-7410.
Beekeeping 101
Class will cover the basics of beekeeping, the inner workings of a colony, and how to prepare for your first hive. Pre-registration is required; open to ages 15 years and up. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. West Point on the Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. Register: 919-471-1623.
Occoneechee Geology Hike
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2E2XkOZ, 919-383-1686.
Lectures & Discussions
‘The Ridge: A Journey of Durham History in Vintage Postcards,’ Tour with John Schelp
John Schelp will give a guiding talk to the collection, share some local history, and answer questions. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. Free. Horse & Buggy Press, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
