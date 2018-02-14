Can Triangle junk attract ‘American Pickers?’ They’re coming to NC this spring.

If you have junk or “junque,” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz want to know about it. Your treasures may bring them to the Triangle.
The History Channel TV show “American Pickers” is coming to North Carolina this spring for the first time in two years.
The show is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. It follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They currently are seeking leads to find private sizeable collections filled with unique items. They also want to learn the interesting stories behind them.
“They’re always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” a news release said.
The hosts only pick private collections, not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
