Durham County assistant DA out of job after marijuana charge

A Durham County assistant district attorney charged with marijuana possession is out of a job.

Ariston Cassandra Ann Bailey, 27, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Hillsborough on Friday evening.

An Orange County deputy issued Bailey a citation for possession of a half ounce or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citation followed a traffic stop for a minor violation on Churton Street near the intersection of Mayo Street, according to an incident report.

“The driver was cited for a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia and released,” an incident report stated. The report described the amount as two grams.

Bailey’s home address is in Hillsborough, according to the citation.

Bailey had worked for the Durham County District Attorney’s Office for about a year, according to her LinkedIn profile. She attended Campbell law school from 2012-15, it states.

Candy Clark, a spokeswoman for Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols, said Bailey is no longer employed by the DA’s office.

Bailey is the third person connected with Durham County law enforcement since Jan. 29 to face charges. Two Durham County deputies were charged with driving while impaired in the last two weeks.