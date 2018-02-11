Case closed. ‘Blueberry,’ the stolen puppy, has been found.

“Blueberry” has been found.
Blueberry, an 8-week-old chihuahua-pit bull mix, had been awaiting pickup by his adoptive family Saturday when he was abducted by a boy between the ages of 11 and 14, Durham County Animal Shelter staff relayed.
Security cameras at the Durham County Animal Shelter caught a young boy doing the dognapping.
The incident is still under investigation by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, but Blueberry was returned safely to the Shelter on Sunday evening.
“The person of interest is a male child, with a medium brown complexion between the ages of 11 to 14 years,” Animal Shelter staff wrote. “He was wearing a red jacket, black tennis shoes and a black backpack.”
Security camera images of the boy who stole Blueberry were not released to the public because of concerns related to age.
Part chihuahua and part pit bull, Blueberry was being held for a scheduled adoption by an unidentified family and was recovering from neuter surgery when he was taken.
Blueberry was the runt of his litter and only weighs 5.8 pounds. Due to his recent surgery, anyone handling him was asked to do so with care.
While the puppy was still missing, Blueberry’s “Shelter Family” wrote that they’re “worried sick” as part of a Facebook post asking for public assistance in locating the dog.
Blueberry’s coat is brindle with a white-marked chest.
“This puppy is microchipped and very much loved by the family who was waiting to adopt him,” Animal Shelter staff wrote.
