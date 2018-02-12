Election filing period opens Monday. See who plans to run for Durham school board.

The 2018 election cycle kicks-off Monday, Feb. 12 at noon, and the Durham Public Schools Board of Education’s four district seats are among those up for grabs.
Three school board incumbents — Chairman Mike Lee (District 1) and board members Matt Sears (District 3) and Natalie Beyer (District 4) — have announced plans to seek re-election.
School board member Bettina Umstead (District 2), who was appointed to board in October 2016 to complete the term of former member Sendolo Diaminah after he stepped down in August 2016, has also said she will seek re-election.
At least two challengers have stepped forward in recent days. Antonio Jones, 37, a finance management analyst at Duke University, has announced plans to seek election to the District 4 seat held by Beyer.
Jones was featured in a story published by The Herald-Sun last July discussing the importance of the next superintendent selected to lead the Durham Public Schools.
Pebbles Lucas, a Durham Public Schools parent who co-chairs the Education Committee of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, is expected to challenge Lee in District 1.
The filing fee to run for a school board seat is $96.
Durham County voters will also be asked this year to elect a sheriff, clerk of superior court, and district attorney, fill numerous judicial seats, state senate and house seats and Congressional posts.
In Orange County, four of the school board’s seven seats will be on the ballot. The filing fee is $5.
The filing period will close Feb. 28 at noon. Durham’s school board election is May 8. May 8 will also serve as a primary for other contested seats.
