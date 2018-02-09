Durham police are seeking assistance in locating Sacoiya Sellers, 16, and her 3-month-old infant, who have been missing Feb. 5.
Durham County

Search is on for missing 16-year-old Durham mom and her 3-month-old son

By Joe Johnson

February 09, 2018 06:09 PM

DURHAM

A teenage mother from Durham and her three-month-old son are missing and Durham police on Friday sought the public’s assistance in finding them.

Sacoiya Sellers, 16, and her three-month-old son Jayceon were last seen by family members at her home on Arlington Street on Feb. 5. She is believed to have run away from home with her baby.

She is described as a black female, 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the missing teen and her infant son is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4427.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

