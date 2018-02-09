Nighttime holdup nets gun and wallet. See who Durham police think did it.

A Durham man is wanted by police after a robbery near Whippoorwill Park Thursday night.
Durham police are seeking Stefon Devion Robinson. He is wanted in connection with the alleged armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Newcastle Road and Stadium Drive.
Investigators said a 21-year-old man was in the woods shortly before 9 p.m. when he was robbed of his wallet and a gun. The suspect fired a shot during the robbery, but no one was injured, police said.
Robinson, 21, of Barwick Drive is wanted for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
