Stefon Devion Robinson
Stefon Devion Robinson Durham Police Department
Stefon Devion Robinson Durham Police Department

Durham County

Nighttime holdup nets gun and wallet. See who Durham police think did it.

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

February 09, 2018 01:02 PM

DURHAM

A Durham man is wanted by police after a robbery near Whippoorwill Park Thursday night.

Durham police are seeking Stefon Devion Robinson. He is wanted in connection with the alleged armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Newcastle Road and Stadium Drive.

Investigators said a 21-year-old man was in the woods shortly before 9 p.m. when he was robbed of his wallet and a gun. The suspect fired a shot during the robbery, but no one was injured, police said.

Robinson, 21, of Barwick Drive is wanted for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  