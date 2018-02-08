Kitchen cooking accident causes heavy damage to half of a duplex. No one hurt.

A fire Thursday evening damaged a Durham duplex, but no one was hurt.
According to Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi, firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 1207 Gearwood Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and saw smoke at the front door of the two-story duplex.
He said the fire had started in the kitchen and caused heavy damage there and into a bedroom and the living room before being extinguished after about 10 minutes.
Iannuzzi said there was also some exterior damage and smoke damage on the second floor. An unoccupied adjacent apartment incurred smoke damage only.
The American Red Cross was called to assist one adult, who was not injured.
Iannuzzi said the fire started when a pan with cooking oil was left unattended on the stove.
