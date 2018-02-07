Police: Maintenance man arrested after alleged sexual assault

A Durham man was arrested earlier this week on with rape and kidnapping charges, police said.
Durham police arrested Andre Lynch on Monday and he was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Investigators said Lynch kidnapped and raped a resident of the apartment complex where he was employed.
Lynch, 51, worked at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments as a maintenance associate, according to a WNCN report.
A manager at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments told WNCN Wednesday that Lynch was no longer employed there but he had passed background checks.
