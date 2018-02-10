Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 11- Saturday, Feb. 17

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Feb. 11
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Sunday Morning Birds at Eno River State Park
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 9-11 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2E3Z7PS, 919-383-1686.
Piper-Cox Open House
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2BcfJGr, 919-383-1686.
Lectures & Discussions
The History of Vintage Baseball Cards
Expert Michael Osacky will share why baseball cards were first created and autograph authentication is so important. Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2rzTgQu, 919-560-0231.
Elizabeth Keckly, Freedom and the AME Church
Talks by Dr. Reginald Hildebrand, “Elizabeth Keckly, African Methodism and the Meaning of Freedom,” and Beverly Payne, “The Payne Family of Hillsborough.” Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. Free. Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 100 East Queen St, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2DYtxHq, 919-732-7451.
Book Readings
Cindy Waszk Geary & LaHoma Smith Romocki, authors of ‘Going to School in Black and White: A Dual Memoir of Desegration’
Reading of a new memoir that tells the story of desegregation from differing experiences. Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m. Letters Bookshop, 313 W. Main St, Durham. lettersbookshop.com, 919-973-2573.
Monday, Feb. 12
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols will speak. Details: Monday, Feb. 12. 8, 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Interfaith Advocacy for Refugees and Immigrants
Phone bank and write to policy-makers. Light snacks provided. Details: Monday, Feb. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham. Contact Jourdi Bosley, JBosley@cwsglobal.org. bit.ly/2F7DqP0.
Lectures & Discussions
Darwin Day Lecture: Darwin’s Fascination with Dispersal
Lecture by Duke University biology professor Kathleen Donohue, author of “Darwin’s Finches: Readings in the Evolution of a Scientific Paradigm.” Details: Monday, Feb. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Free; registration required. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DQ2GZQ, 919-962-2211.
‘History of the Civil Rights Movement’ Presentation
Student presentation given by Ajamu Dillahunt, NCCU. Details: Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. Free. NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. More info: 919-530-5440.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Book Signings
Kate Bowler, author of ‘Everything Happens for a Reason: And Other Lies I've Loved’
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. bit.ly/2n52E9n, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
NCCU Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC Speaker Series - Dr. Rick Kittles
Dr. Rick Kittles is a leading human geneticist who is noted for his research of prostate cancer and health disparities among African-Americans. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Free. H.M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Bldg, NCCU, 700 Cecil St, Durham. bit.ly/2BoByPI, 919-530-7266.
Frank Porter Graham Lecture: Elizabeth Taylor on ‘Healthcare’s Seven Dirty Words’
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7-8 p.m. Free. Nelson Mandela Auditorium, FedEx Global Education Center, 301 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2rQfuOe, 919-962-2211.
Introduction to Cryptocurrency
Learn information about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2E1WCOB, 919-560-8590.
Movies
3rd Annual African Film Festival: Children of the Mountain
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Library, Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GzDHvM, 919-684-8111.
Meetings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speaker will be Dr. Darius Russell of Central Pharmacy, discussing ways to improve heart health. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2E0FhEz, 919-286-4400.
Outings
Durham Mardi Gras Main Event
The parade starts at Major the Bull on the Plaza at Corcoran St, then live entertainment at the usual hot spots: Motorco, The Blue Note Grill, The Pit, Fullsteam, and The Bar Durham. The parade has no entry fee and the live entertainment has no cover charges. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Free. Major the Bull on the Plaza, 201 Corcoran St, Durham. 919-274-5576.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Lectures & Discussions
Joel Fleishman, author of ‘Putting Wealth to Work’
Lecture and reception. Former president of the Rockefeller Foundation, Judith Rodin, will interview Duke public policy professor Joel Fleishman on the topic of contemporary philanthropy. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Sanford Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2ErMXkV, 919-684-8111.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
Durham Chapter AARP Meeting
John Bason of the Consumer Protection Division of the NC Attorney General ‘s Office will be the guest speaker. All persons 50 and older are invited. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Info: Carver Joyner, President, 919-688-7687.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Book Signings
Donald Rosenstein & Justin Yopp, co-authors of ‘The Group: Seven Widowed Fathers Reimagine Life’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com. 919-286-2700.
Meet the Author: Charlie Lovett, author of ‘The Lost Book of the Grail’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BGO2Cj.
Community Events
Community Conversations with Foreign-Born Residents of Chapel Hill
A series of community conversations to hear from foreign-born and refugee community members about their experiences, challenges and ideas for town services and programming. Designed for Spanish & English languages; childcare provided. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St, Chapel Hill. Info: 919-969-5079.
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be understanding college finance & student loan debt. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2rAgcyS, 919-560-0231.
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2n8d5cm, 919-560-7410.
Family Law Information Session
Attorneys answer general questions about family law issues. Free childcare. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Compass Center for Women and Families, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610. bit.ly/2rCE0SS.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DCUW0k, 919-560-8590.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Over-Paid, Over-Sexed, Over-Here: Black American GIs in World II: Britain’ Presentation
Presentation by Dr. Carlton Wilson, interim provost, NCCU. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 11:45 a.m. Free. Edmonds Classroom Bldg, Room 201A, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-5440.
Rethinking Development: Sustaining Africa’s Rise
Talk given by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, first female finance minister of Nigeria, and the former managing director of the World Bank. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m. Free. Perkins Library, Room 217, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Em0NaK, 919-660-5870.
Outings
Fanny Breeze Hike at Eno River
A 2.5 mile hike (difficult terrain) to a legend's homestead of the Eno River basin. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, Noon. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2BsTqJ8, 919-383-1686.
Friday, Feb. 16
Community Events
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2nalsER, 919-560-7410.
Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Served by the Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes fried fish, hushpuppies, vegetables, drink and dessert. Tickets available at the door. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 Adults/$5 Children/$25 per family (eat in only). Saint Matthew Parish Center, 1001 Mason Rd, Durham.
Resilience - The Movie
Learn about Adverse Childhood Experiences, Equity and how Resilience can help close the gap re: behavioral health disparities, poor adolescent outcomes, violence and more. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Department of Public Health, 414 E Main St, 2nd Floor, Durham. bit.ly/2GZAQwd, 919-491-7811.
LEUWWD/Eno River Women's Rugby Team Present: Bloodsport III
Entertainment; comedians; an annual pad and tampon drive to benefit individuals in need in the Durham Coummunity. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Donations of unopened pads (in greater need) and tampons. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St, Durham. ticketf.ly/2FZRmee.
Outings
Leave it to Beaver at Eno River State Park
A fun activity for younger kids and families. Learn about animal adaptations pertaining to the beaver. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2BYDzlN, 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Visit redcrossblood.org, enter code “Library” to make an appointment. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 12-4:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2Gfxuov, 919-450-8078.
Outings
Revolutionary War Living History Day in Hillsborough
Reenactors and activities will be set up throughout the day at the Hillsborough Visitors Center, The Burwell School Historic Site, and Orange County Historical Museum. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. Schedule of events: http://bit.ly/2EcyWHn.
Third Annual Teen Literature Festival
Meet Young Adult authors Tiffany D. Jackson, JJ Johnson, and Beth Revis. Learn about writing; enjoy refreshments; book signings. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2E1pglp, 919-560-8598.
Something’s Fishy in the Eno
Most appropriate for elementary school students, but all are welcome. A simple look at the fish habitat in the Eno. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2gNgm0N, 919-383-1686.
