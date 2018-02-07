Chapel Hill police arrest two men in armed store robbery

The Chapel Hill Police Department arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery that took place Tuesday at the Glen Lennox Family Fare BP gas station, 1201 Raleigh Road.
Joshua Allen Chavis, 28, of Raleigh, and Sean Thomas Klinek, 27, of Apex, were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Chavis and Klinek are being held at the Orange County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond, according to police reports.
Officers responded to the location at 4:16 p.m. A masked man wearing dark clothing entered the business and produced a handgun, demanding money. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and was unharmed. The suspect exited the store on foot.
An officer in the area saw a person wearing clothing that matched the suspect’s description exit the woods and enter a truck parked up from the business. Once in the truck, the individual began to take off clothing, then ducked down in the seat.
Officers conducted a traffic stop where they recovered clothing, two weapons and the currency stolen from the business. The two suspects were arrested without incident.
