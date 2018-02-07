Raleigh man charged after high-speed chase in Durham

A Raleigh man has been charged in connection with a high-speed chase late Tuesday night, according to a Durham County Sheriff’s Office report.
Warren Vincent Blue has been charged with fleeing and eluding arrest with a vehicle. Blue was released on a $7,500 secured bond.
In Tuesday night’s incident, deputies attempted a traffic stop near Avondale Drive and Markham Avenue, but the driver eluded authorities until the chase ended on Fidelity Drive. The vehicle had four occupants, one of which was charged with fleeing to elude arrest.
Deputies say the chase lasted about 20 minutes with the suspect driving near the speed limit within city limits. When the driver approached Interstate 85, he increased his speed to 80 mph, according to deputies. There were no injuries reported.
The incident happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night, WTVD reported earlier. Eyewitnesses said the car was seen driving at speeds close to 80 miles per hour.
Multiple people were detained at the scene and held for further questioning, WTVD reported.
The Sheriff’s Office did not release names of anyone else involved in the incident.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
