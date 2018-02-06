Durham County

Riverside High School student arrested with gun, drugs on campus

A Riverside High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be carrying a gun on school grounds, according to Durham Public Schools officials.

Ta’le Jefferson, 16, was arrested by a school resource officer. Jefferson also had five small baggies of “green vegetable matter” believed to be marijuana, deputies said.

Investigators said a school resource officer assigned to Riverside learned a student might have drugs on campus. The deputy found an unloaded .25-caliber pistol while searching Jefferson.

“The school resource officer received information about a rumor that a student might have a weapon on campus,” said DPS spokesman Chip Sudderth. “The SRO investigated and found an unloaded weapon and confiscated it without incident.”

Jefferson was charged with marijuana possession, carrying a concealed gun, possessing a gun on education property and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to a news release. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Durham County jail where he posted a $3,000 secured bond.

Possession of a gun on school grounds carries a 365-day suspension in North Carolina.

