Durham County

Home Depot announces 360 new jobs in Raleigh and Durham

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

February 06, 2018 12:09 PM

DURHAM

The Home Depot wants to hire 360 people for permanent, part-time work in Raleigh and Durham.

The home improvement company sells appliances, construction materials and gardening tools.

Spokeswoman Hannah Van Malssen called the spring the “company’s busiest selling season.”

In addition to the part-time jobs, Home Depot has full-time, seasonal openings for cashiers and salespeople, as well as in operations and online order fulfillment.

Applicants can apply to work within Home Depot stores or within the company’s distribution facilities.

The unemployment rate in both Durham and Raleigh was 3.8 percent in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The official rate covers people who have been looked for work in the prior four weeks and are available to work.

The bureau’s “underutilization rate,” which includes people who are working part time but would prefer full time work, among other groups not captured in the unemployment rate, was 8.1 percent in North Carolina in 2017, according to Jan. 26 update.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

