Kidnapped into strange van, Durham man is still missing

The 26-year-old man who was forced into a into mysterious van last week is still missing.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said, via email, that he has been kidnapped.
The last known sighting of Charleston Prentice Goodman was at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 28. when his family members observed his forcibly entering into the van at 801 E. Woodcroft Parkway.
Police said four black men approach Goodman and coerced him into a silver Honda Odyssey van. Michael wrote that the Honda was “possibly a 2005 to 2008 model.”
Witnesses described a Honda Odyssey with a damaged passenger side sliding door.
“Which made it difficult to close the door,” Michael wrote.
Goodman is a brown-haired, browned-eyed African-American man, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 140 pounds.
One suspected kidnapper had dreadlocks, police said, and a second suspected kidnapper wore an Adidas striped track suit.
The Durham police are trying to locate Goodman and have requested that the public help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. E. Ortiz at 919-560-4440, extension 29337 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
