An injured construction worker is lowered to the ground in a fire truck’s ladder basket. Assistant Durham Fire Chief Andy Sannipoli Courtesy of the Durham County Fire Department

Durham County

Collapse hospitalizes construction worker

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

February 05, 2018 11:30 AM

DURHAM

The framework for a future roof of an under construction three story apartment building partially collapsed, injuring a construction worker.

The Fire Department was dispatched to the structural collapse at 5840 Farrington Road at 9:07 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters discovered that multiple roof trusses had given way.

The firefighters determined that the injured man needed to be immobilized before being moved off of the partially completed structure and brought to the ground.

An injured construction worker is placed in a fire truck’s ladder basket, before being lowered to the ground.
Fire Department crews treated their patient before packaging him in a stokes basket, placing him into a fire truck’s ladder basket and lowering him down to ground level.

The worker was transferred into the care of Durham County EMS and later transported to UNC Hospital.

A construction worker was injured when a roof of an under construction, three story apartment building partially collapsed.
