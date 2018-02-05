Collapse hospitalizes construction worker

The framework for a future roof of an under construction three story apartment building partially collapsed, injuring a construction worker.
The Fire Department was dispatched to the structural collapse at 5840 Farrington Road at 9:07 a.m. Monday morning.
Firefighters discovered that multiple roof trusses had given way.
The firefighters determined that the injured man needed to be immobilized before being moved off of the partially completed structure and brought to the ground.
Fire Department crews treated their patient before packaging him in a stokes basket, placing him into a fire truck’s ladder basket and lowering him down to ground level.
The worker was transferred into the care of Durham County EMS and later transported to UNC Hospital.
