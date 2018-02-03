Search is on for ‘Peeping Tom’ who tried to sexually assault 70-year-old Durham woman

The search is on for a “Peeping Tom” in Durham after a man broke into a house and attempted to sexually assault a 70-year-old woman on Monday, Jan. 29.
Investigators with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance in identifying a man who they say entered a house near the intersection of NC 98 and Valleydale Drive Monday night at about 10 p.m. Authorities said he got into the house through an unlocked bedroom window after watching the woman occupant.
The man attempted to sexually assault the woman but she fought him off, investigators said. The man stole her purse and phone before fleeing the home.
The woman described the man as a black male with a light complexion wearing black clothing. Investigators said they do not believe this was a random crime. According to the woman, the man referred to himself as a “Peeping Tom.”
Never miss a local story.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident, suspicious persons or activity in the area at the time in question to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0887 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments