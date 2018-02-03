Blaze destroys building at East End Connector construction site

A commercial building was heavily damaged by a fire on Friday night, authorities said.
Durham firefighters were called to the report of a structure fire shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night just off U.S. 70 in east Durham. When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire and requested backup. A second alarm was sounded at 9:45 p.m.
The fire happened in a series of trailers used as a construction office for the East End Connector highway project.
Firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control as a nearby hydrant provided a weak water flow. It could not supply enough water to suppress the fire. They brought in water tankers to provide enough water as the Redwood Volunteer Fire Department assisted Durham firefighters.
The fire was brought under control in about an hour and fifteen minutes but firefighters remained on site to ensure no hot spots re-ignited the fire.
The fire destroyed the building, but there were no injuries, said Durham deputy fire chief Chris Iannuzzi.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday.
