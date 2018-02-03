Trailer-towing vehicle hits tree, man dies in crash

A single-vehicle wreck resulted in a death of a man on Friday night, authorities said.
The wreck occurred on Valleydale Drive, according to the State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle that was towing a trailer cross the center line, hit a culvert and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene before paramedics arrived, troopers said.
The driver was not named by police.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
