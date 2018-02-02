Durham police chief announces 30 promotions, 3 to top ranks

Thirty Durham police officers were promoted this week, including a new deputy chief, a new assistant chief and a new captain.
Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis promoted Todd Rose to deputy chief, Terrence Sembly to assistant chief and Joseph Kelly to captain, according to a news release.
Rose became one of two deputy chiefs, the second-highest ranking officer in the department. He will oversee Field Operations. Rose is a native of Rocky Mount and a graduate of Jordan High School in Durham and N.C. State University, where he earned a B.S. degree in textile materials and management. He was a commercial pilot who flew for American Eagle before joining the Durham police in 1994.
Sembly became one of four assistant chiefs with the promotion. He joined the Durham police Department in 1997 after working for the Duke University and Carrboro police departments. Sembly will work with Patrol Services.
Never miss a local story.
He earned his B.A degree from N.C. Central University and earned a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Organizational Change from Pfeiffer University.
Kelly was promoted to captain, which is the department’s fourth-highest rank. He joined the Durham police in 1994 after serving with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Department of Adult Probation and Parole.
Kelly is the new commander of the Organized Crime Division. Capt. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science/public administration with a minor in English from Winston-Salem State University. He has served with the Public Housing Unit, Gang Unit, HEAT 1 Unit, Uniform Patrol and Organized Crime Division. He has also served as a patrol watch commander.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
The following officers have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant:
Lt. D.M. Anthony – assigned to Special Services Division (Central District) as assistant commander
Lt. M.A. Clancy – assigned to the Training Bureau
Lt. H.J. Burwell – assigned to B Squad, Watch Commander
Lt. D.W. English – assigned to D Squad, Watch Commander
The following officers have been promoted to the rank of sergeant:
Sgt. J.E. Werner, assigned to Special Victims Unit
Sgt. R.S. Packard, assigned to Professional Standards Division
Sgt. T.B. McMaster, assigned to Patrol Services Bureau
Sgt. N.M. Cloninger, assigned to Patrol Services Bureau
Sgt. B.S. Holliday, assigned to Patrol Services Bureau
Sgt. A.C. Rogers, assigned to Patrol Services Bureau
Sgt. D.A. Ferrell, assigned to Recruiting Unit
Sgt. J.M. Cloninger, assigned to Patrol Services Bureau
Sgt. J.J. Kenyon, assigned to Patrol Services Bureau
The following officers have been promoted to the rank of corporal and are assigned to the Patrol Services and Support Services Bureaus:
Cpl. W.C. Thomson
Cpl. K.J. Robinson
Cpl. K.F. Wheeler
Cpl. K. De La Cruz
Cpl. F. DeVera
Cpl. D.P. Strandh
Cpl. J.R. Montoya
Cpl. J.L. Williams
Cpl. M.G. Stevenson
Cpl. J.G. Christy
Cpl. B.T. Francis
Cpl. C.J. Foley
Cpl. J.A. Liberto
Cpl. E.R. Ellerman
Comments