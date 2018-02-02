Durham Bulls to break out new-look uniforms for 2018

The Durham Bulls are calling their new-look uniforms “A Return to Tradition.”

The Bulls, who are coming off a championship season, unveiled three new uniforms on Friday for the upcoming season. The Bulls won the International League’s Governors’ Cup for the fifth time and their second Triple-A National Championship in franchse history.

“We’re really excited about these new uniforms,” Durham Bull general manager Mike Birling said. “So far the feedback from fans has been fantastic, and we can’t wait to unveil them on-field come April.”

For the home white jerseys, the team is returning to the famous “D” logo with the bull bursting through that was used during the mid-2000s. The numbers are getting a tweak, though. They’re going to be burnt orange and outlined in the Bulls’ signature blue.

For road games, the uniforms will feature “Durham” in block letters across the front. Previously, the uniforms only had “Bulls” emblazoned across the front.

“It was important that ‘Durham’ return to the front of the team’s road jersey,” the team said.

The team’s new alternate blue jersey has a new logo that sports the Snorting Bull with “CITY” embroidered in its body.

New Jersey graphic designer Brian Begley came up with the new look for the Bulls.

“The Bull City design is one of my favorites,” Begley said. “This design represents the winning Durham community with history and class.”

The Bulls will debut their new uniforms on April 5, when they take on the Charlotte Knights at the DBAP to open the 2018 season.