Durham man charged in July shooting death on Liberty Street

A Durham man was arrested Thursday on an indictment charging him with murder in connection with a July 2017 homicide.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force and a Durham Police Department K9 officer arrested Kalid Gillard at an apartment in the 200 block of William Penn Plaza. Gillard, 26, is charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Monterrio Deante Carter in the 500 block of Liberty Street on July 28, 2017.
In the incident in question, law enforcement officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 11:15 p.m. on July 28. Upon arrival, officers found Carter who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be random.
Gillard was served with indictments for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held Thursday in the Durham County jail without bond.
