Durham man, Raleigh woman charged in broad daylight shooting death Tuesday

Durham police have charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Darelle Harper on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Investigators have charged Tyrone Stanback Jr., 25, of Durham with one count of murder. They have charged Danon Elora Hirsch, 28, of Raleigh with felony accessory after the fact of murder.

Danon Elora Hirsch Durham Police Department

Neither of the suspects was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Harper was shot to death in the Triangle Village Shopping Center parking lot at N.C. 55 and N.C. 54 around noon on Tuesday. Investigators said the shooting does not appear to have been random.

Tyrone Stanback Jr. Durham Police Department

Anyone with information on the location of Stanback or Hirsch is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.