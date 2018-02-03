Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 4- Saturday, Feb. 10

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Feb. 4
Book Signings
Christina Baker Kline, author of ‘A Piece of the World’
Reading and book signing. Ms. Kline will be joined in conversation with author Therese Anne Fowler. Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. bit.ly/2DBP0EL, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Two Creeks/Shepherd Mill Trails Hike
This 2.25 mile hike will include the East and West Forks of the Eno, the confluence where the main stem of the Eno River begins, and the old Shepherd Mill site with the mysterious stone etchings. Meet at the pavilion beside the parking lot. Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. Confluence Nature Preserve, 4214 Highland Farm Rd, Hillsborough. 919-620-9099.
Monday, Feb. 5
Community Events
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel’s First State of the City Address
Free; open to the public. Immediately followed by the regularly scheduled City Council meeting. Details: Monday, Feb. 5, 7-7:30 p.m. Free. City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, First Floor, Durham. bit.ly/2DVznoU, 919-560-4123.
Town of Carrboro celebrates Douglass at 200
Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Douglass with various presentations and light refreshments. Details: Monday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Free. Carrboro Century Center, 100 North Greensboro St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FVhasN.
Outings
2018 Durham Senior Games & Silver Arts
An Olympic style event designed for participants 50+ years old. Event takes place Monday, Apr. 16-Thursday, May 3. Details: Early Bird Registration begins Monday, Feb. 5. Info: bit.ly/2otXF53, 919-560-4355.
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Community Events
Durham Joint Community Conversations with Local Elected Officials
Topic will be education and economic development. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Free. Brogden Middle School, 1001 Leon St, Durham. bit.ly/2CWbekE, 919-560-4111.
Everyday Practices of Nonviolence & Nonviolent Communication
For individuals, couples and groups. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:40-9:10 p.m. Free. The Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 NC Highway 86, Chapel Hill. chzc.org, 919-967-0861.
Precinct 17 Durham Democrats Meeting
To vote at this meeting, you must be a registered Democrat in this precinct. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. durhamdemocrats.org, 984-329-2717.
Book Signings
Dorje Dolma, author of ‘Yak Girl: Growing Up in the Remote Dolpo Region of Nepal’
Reading and book signing. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. bit.ly/2GbHKxV, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Mediterranean Diet Choices for Better Health Class
A 6-session series, Basics of the Mediterranean Diet, with a recipe sampling at each session. Offered by the Durham Cooperative Extension. Details: Class meets Tuesdays beginning Feb. 6, 10-11:30 a.m. $12 (for food costs). Durham Cooperative Extension, 721 Foster St, Durham. To register: Peggy Kernodle, pkernodle@dconc.gov, 919-560-0523.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
3rd Annual African Film Festival: Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai
The first ever Tuareg language fictional film, based on the legendary rock-u-drama "Purple Rain," Akounak or "Rain the Color Blue with a Little Red in it.” Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7-9 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Library Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Fz9Thr, 919-684-8111.
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Outings
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “Lawrence in Arabia - War, Deceit, Imperial Folly and the Making of the Modern Middle East,” by Scott Anderson. Bring a sandwich and share your thoughts on the book. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BoKkwU, 919-968-2777.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Book Signings
Barbara Claypole White, author of ‘The Promise Between Us’
Reading and book signing. Ms. White will be joined authors Katharine Ashe and Katie Guest Pryal to discuss the role of mental illness in fiction. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. bit.ly/2n3Vjrt, 919-286-2700.
An Evening with Colson Whitehead, author of ‘The Underground Railroad’
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6-7 p.m. Free; ticket required. Page Auditorium, 402 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FdpOlb, 919-684-8111.
Lectures & Discussions
Jordan High School Distinguished Speaker Series - Freddie Parker
Freddie Parker is a retired Professor of History at NCCU, and the author of several books. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. Info: Brian McDonald, brian.mcdonald@dpsnc.net.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Feb. 8
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhod Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St, Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be understanding credit reports and scores. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2F8x4Pr, 919-560-0231.
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2F7SrQC, 919-560-7410.
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture: ‘Wastelands and Wilderness: Nuclear Lands’
Given by Peter Galison. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Free. National Humanities Center, 7 T.W. Alexander Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DIXirw, 919-549-0661.
William R. Polk, author of ‘Crusade and Jihad: The Thousand-Year War Between the Muslim World and the Global North’
Lecture and book signing. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Perkins Library 217, Duke University, 411 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2nqL6p0, 919-684-8111.
Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series: Ruba Katrib
Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Hanes Art Center, Room 121, UNC, 115 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FuXXxe, 919-962-2211.
‘Fannie B. Williams’ Presentation
Presentation by graduate student Sashir Moore. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. Free. Edmonds Classroom Bldg, Room 207, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-5440.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Friday, Feb. 9
Kids
Owl Be Your Valentine!
For children ages 3-kindergarten. Play an owl game, read the book “Owl Babies,” make baby owls, and talk about owl relationships. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 10-11 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Picnic Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DE3rt0, 919-383-1686.
Lectures & Discussions
Art History Colloquium: Associate Professor Lyneise Williams
Lyneise Williams is the author of “Black AND Latin: Representations of Black Latin Americans in Paris, 1855-1933.” Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 12:20 p.m. Free. Hanes Art Center, Room 218, UNC, 115 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DSj0xm, 919-962-2211.
Saturday, Feb. 10
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-noon. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1313 Halley St, Durham. www.pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham.
Movies
Home Movie Day
Bring home movies - 8mm, Super8mm, 16mm film, VHS, and Video8/Hi8 video tape (sorry, no slides) - to see them projected, or just show up and watch the films of others. Raleigh’s A/V Geeks Transfer Services will transfer attendees’ film to digital formats for free at the program (A/V Geeks will be able to digitize approximately 5 minutes of footage on site). Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-5 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2noK3Wv, 919-560-8590.
