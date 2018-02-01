Durham County Sheriff’s four-legged deputies get ballistics vests for extra protection

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:12 Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims Pause 0:37 Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has received four ballistics vests donated to the agency’s Canine Unit. The donation was made possible through individual and corporate sponsors working with Spike’s K9 Fund, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to outfitting career canines with lifesaving equipment. Durham County Sheriff's Office

