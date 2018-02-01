Durham County Sheriff’s four-legged deputies get ballistics vests for extra protection

Four of Durham County’s K9 officers just got a little more protection.
Ballistics vests for Mojo, Tap, Max and Diesel were donated this week to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release. They are custom-fitted and will bear the dogs’ names.
The four vests, valued at $2,500 each, and one $177 tracking harness were provided through a donation received from Spike’s K9 Fund, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to outfitting career canines with lifesaving equipment.
“The cost savings to the Sheriff’s Office and Durham County taxpayers is tremendous,” said Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews. “But it’s the generosity of caring individuals that’s invaluable. We are grateful for the hard work and commitment of Spike’s K9 Fund volunteers, and the people whose donations will help keep our deputies and K9s safe.”
The Canine Unit of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office is trained to track suspects, locate missing persons, search buildings, find items such as guns and explosives and sniff out narcotics.
