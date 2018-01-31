Durham Police investigating death at Hillside Park

The Durham Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro St. Officers were dispatched to the call shortly after 9 p.m.
WNCN reported that officer said the death was first reported as a stabbing incident at a baseball field in Durham on Tuesday night. No further details were released, WNCN reported.
Additional details will be provided as the investigation progresses. No other information is available at this time.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
This story will be updated as details become available.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments