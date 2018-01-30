Durham police investigate 1st homicide of 2018

Durham police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Durham police responded to the call of a shooting near the intersection of N.C. 54 and N.C. 55 just after noon on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 2100 block of East N.C. 54, they found a man who had been shot in a parking lot. His name was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple videos showed that a large portion of the parking lot in front of the Colonial Tire & Automotive shop in the Triangle Village Shopping Center roped off with police tape. Another video showed a Durham County EMS unit and several Durham police cars in the parking lot where the shooting allegedly happened.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ron Brewer, a service manager at Colonial Tire & Automotive, said other employees at the service center heard two gunshots. Brewer did not hear the gunshots but he saw three people running from a gray car in the parking lot, he said. Two women ran one direction and a man ran the other before he collapsed in front a window of the tire center. Brewer called 911 and tried to do CPR. He later learned that the man had been shot in the neck.

Another person at the tire store told Brewer that she saw another man get out of the gray car, shoot through the window of the car and left a light blue car.

The first homicide in 2016 occurred on Jan. 3, 2016, while the first homicide in 2017 was on Jan. 12 in 2017. In 2017, there were 24 criminal homicides out of a total of 28 killings in the city in 2017 and one in Durham County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.