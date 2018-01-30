College students robbed at gunpoint in dorm

Two North Carolina Central University students were robbed at gunpoint in their dorm room Monday night.
NCCU police said two suspects displaying firearms entered Richmond Resident Hall at 6:30 p.m. and robbed several students of personal property kept in their student dorm rooms.
Police do not believe there is a continuing or immediate threat to the campus.
The two suspects were last seen leaving Richmond Hall through a rear exit of the building and heading in the direction of the track field.
One of the suspects was described as an approximately 19 to 24 year old, black male, standing around 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a “stocky” build. Witnesses reported observing two teardrop tattooed underneath his right eye, his sporting a goatee, short braids and a gold grill in his mouth.
The second suspect was described as being a thin, approximately 18 to 20 year old, black male, standing around 6 feet tall and having a box top style haircut.
