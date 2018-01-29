Charleston Prentice Goodman.
Charleston Prentice Goodman. Courtesy of the Durham Police Department

Durham County

A 26-year-old man “forced” into mysterious van. Where is he?

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 29, 2018 02:31 PM

DURHAM

The last known sighting of Charleston Prentice Goodman was at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday night.

At that time, the 26-year-old was being forced into a van.

The Durham police are trying to locate Goodman and have requested that the public help.

Police said witnesses observed several men approach Goodman and coerce him into the light-colored van.

He was last seen by his family on Sunday while at 801 East Woodcroft Parkway.

Goodman is a brown-haired, browned-eyed African American man, who stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Investigator G. Silla at 919-560-4415, ext. 29310 at the Durham Police Department’s headquarters. The phone number for the Durham Police Department’s main desk is 919-560-4427.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. The CrimeStoppers phone number is 919-683-1200.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

