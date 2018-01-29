NCCU law to cut 1st-year enrollments, re-examine standards as Bar accreditors watch

N.C. Central University will reduce first-year law school enrollments as part of its effort to stay in the good graces of the American Bar Association’s accreditors, Chancellor Johnson Akinleye and other officials say.

Speaking to an alumni group on Saturday, Akinleye billed that as an interim measure ahead of an outside, university-commissioned review of the NCCU School of Law that “will look at everything we do,” including admissions standards, curriculum, faculty preparedness and leadership.

He also promised that NCCU Law will continue to give chances to applicants who may lack the strongest test scores or undergraduate grades.

“That tradition and that legacy has not changed,” he said, alluding to what alumni and law school leaders call its “school of opportunity” approach. “And it will continue. This is what we are all invested in.”

The chancellor’s appearance before the N.C Central University School of Law Alumni Association on Saturday – unbilled beforehand – came as administrators prepare a formal response to an ABA query about the law school’s admission standards.

The national trade group, which accredits law schools, counsels them to see to it they “only admit applicants who appear capable of satisfactorily completing [a] program of legal education and being admitted to the bar.” It wants answers from NCCU by Feb. 1.

NCCU Law’s twin problem is that it has a high first-year washout rate – 37.7 percent of the students who joined in 2016-17 didn’t make it to their second year – and a relatively low passing rate on the state bar exam among those who’ve completed their work and earned their J.D. degrees.

The ABA, meanwhile, is clamping down in the wake of the well-publicized issues around admissions and bar-exam pass rates that contributed to the closure last year of the private, for-profit Charlotte School of Law.

NCCU’s assistant dean of law school admissions, Kyle Brazile, said law schools now face a presumption that washout rates above 20 percent signify “you’re not doing something right.”

“A lot of the questions we’re getting is us trying to justify to them that we’re not being predatory,” accepting students who have little chance to make it just “for the sake that we need people in the seats and we need a line item in the budget,” Brazile told the alumni.

He added that “that’s not what we’ve done and that’s not what we’ve ever done,” as the school historically and consciously gives chances to minorities, rural and first-generation students, and others who’ve had to overcome barriers.

But he conceded the NCCU law school probably “didn’t adjust correctly for market forces” the past few years, namely the lower demand for law schools slots both nationally and locally.

Since 2011-12, the number of people taking the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) has dropped by about 16 percent and the number of applicants to NCCU Law has gone down by about 41 percent.

Brazile said the school “will have to get tougher in our reviews” of applicants, especially those with bottom-quartile numbers on both grades and test scores.

Admissions officers will make more use of interviews to gauge whether someone with good grades and weak test scores is a good candidate, he said.

Judging applications is often “more art than science,” he added, explaining that even good grades and test scores can mask poor writing skills, a “fluff major” or simply having skated through an undergraduate program without working hard.

But “the point is, we’re going to be admitting less of everybody,” Brazile said. “We’re going to be shrinking the class size.”

NCCU Law took in 186 new first-years in the fall of 2017, according to an annual statistical report to the ABA. That’s already down from a recent peak of 245 in both 2012 and 2013.

As for the outside review, Akinleye said Interim Provost Carlton Wilson is lining up “three deans” to do the work. Two will come from out of state, and the group should visit campus in February to talk to students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Officials are reviewing a draft response to the ABA’s immediate concerns, but are counting on the reviewers to give them the bigger picture about where the school stands and what it needs.

“We’ll wait for the response,” Akinleye said when asked about the possibility of leadership changes or staff reductions. “It’s better to act that way so we have data and are not making emotional decisions.”

He added that the reviewers could also help Central refine its strategy for helping admitted law students and maintaining the school-of-opportunity approach.

“It’s not going to be helpful at this point to do any finger-pointing,” Akinleye said. “The key in front of us is to solve the problem. And we are going to solve the problem.”