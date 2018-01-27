Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 28- Saturday, Feb. 3

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Jan. 28
Book Signings
ReShonda Tate Billingsley, author of ‘Seeking Sarah’
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2AC7jch, 919-560-8590.
Kids
LEGO-palooza at Morehead Planetarium
Recommended for children ages 6 and up. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 1-4 p.m. Free. Morehead Planetarium, 250 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nf0wvT, 919-962-1236.
Outings
Piper-Cox Open House at Eno River State Park
Learn about the history of the house, the families who lived here, farming and pioneer life on the Eno River. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Buckquarter Creek/Holden Mill Trails Hike at Eno River State Park
Hike 4.1 miles (moderate difficulty) of the most scenic stretch of the Eno River past many rock outcrops and rapids to the stone ruins of the old Holden Mill. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Meet at Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com.
Monday, Jan. 29
Lectures & Discussions
Voice Rising Reading Series
Featuring local writers Diana Mellow, Heather Wilson and Michael Ventuolo-Mantovani paired with Chapel Hill author and chair of UNC's Creative Writing Department Daniel Wallace. Each writer reads an unpublished work for ten minutes followed by a crowd Q&A. Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Free. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nQdQdF, 919-942-7373.
Holocaust Remembrance Day Event: Kaja Finkler
Lives Lived and Lost in Memory of Golda and Haim Finkler. Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 5:30-7 p.m. Dey Hall, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2BV2MxO, 919-962-1509.
Movies
Documentary - ‘Whose Streets? Ferguson to Chapel Hill?’
A moderated panel discussion will follow the viewing. Sponsored by The Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP. Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m. Free. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DQSJyE.
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Community Events
Durham Joint Community Conversations with Local Elected Officials
Topics will be affordable housing, transportation, and human services. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Free. Durham County Human Services Complex, 414 East Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2CWbekE, 919-560-4111.
Domestic Violence and the Immigrant Community - A Path to Safety
Program will address civil and criminal remedies, and resolutions for undocumented foreign nationals who are victims of domestic violence. Toiletries and feminine hygiene products will be collected for donation. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1zH8vDp.
Lectures & Discussions
Introduction to Cryptocurrency
Learn information about Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Ak3VPc, 919-560-8590.
Book Signings
Book Discussion: New books by David Garcia (UNC), Louise Meintjes (Duke), & Chérie Rivers Ndaliko (UNC)
A discussion of new faculty publications in ethnomusicology, including Duke Prof. Louise Meintjes's "Dust of the Zulu: Ngoma Aesthetics after Apartheid.” Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 5:30 p.m. Free. Hill Hall, Room 103, UNC, 145 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2lOSDx5, 919-660-3300.
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Lectures & Discussions
Nuremberg Trials: Its Impact on International Jurisprudence and Contemporary Human Atrocities
A dialogue with Ben Ferencz, prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, Don Ferencz, Founder, Global Institute for the Prevention of Aggression, and Michael Scharf, Dean, Case Western Law School. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m. Free. Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CIvBON, 919-660-3512.
Community Events
Durham Proposed Hillandale Road Bike/Pedestrian Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting where residents will be able to review design options, ask questions of City staff, and provide input before the department completes the design work for bicycle and pedestrian facilities along Hillandale Road. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m. DPS Staff Development Center, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DP7qja, 919-872-5115, ext. 1013.
Durham SummerWork Youth Job Expo
Offers youth ages 14-24 tips and techniques for successfully applying for jobs and internships and succeeding on the job. Connect with organizations; get the latest information on the upcoming summer internship program. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FGhdIK, 919-560-4965, ext. 15217.
Kids
Tanglewood Puppets
Presented by Lollipop Series for Young Children. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Thursday, Feb. 1
Community Events
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2Dson1L, 919-560-7410.
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be understanding credit and debt. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2n3jghN, 919-560-0231.
Red Cross Biomedical Transportation Volunteer Open House
An informal open house to learn more about driving boxes of life-saving blood using Red Cross vehicles. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Durham Red Cross Office, 4737 University Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rGWx0e, 919-489-6541.
Mediterranean Diet Choices for Better Health Class
A 6-session series, Basics of the Mediterranean Diet, with a recipe sampling at each session. Offered by the Durham Cooperative Extension. Details: Register by Feb. 1. Class meets Tuesdays beginning Feb. 6, 10-11:30 a.m. $12 (for food costs). Durham Cooperative Extension, 721 Foster St, Durham. To register: Peggy Kernodle, pkernodle@dconc.gov, 919-560-0523.
Lectures & Discussions
Gretchen Carlson - Conquering Challenge: Be Fierce, Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back
Tickets available at the box office. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 4-5:30 p.m. Free; ticket required. Page Auditorium, 402 Chapel Dr, Durham. 919-684-8111.
Buckle Up: Global Foreign Policy Trends and American Diplomacy
Lecture given by Thomas A. Shannon, Jr., Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs for the U.S. State Department. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Library, Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University, 103 Perkins Library, Durham. bit.ly/2rCEFE3, 919-660-5822.
Civil rights activist and theologian Ruby Sales to speak
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Free. B. N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Movies
Documentary - ‘King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. Free. Hubbard-Totten Building Lecture Hall, Room 112, NCCU, Eagle Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6295.
Friday, Feb. 2
Lectures & Discussions
Guest Artists Lecture: Yarn/Wire Ensemble
New York-based percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire (Ian Antonio and Russell Greenberg, percussion/Laura Barger and Ning Yu, pianos) visits for an evening of talk and music. Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel HIll. unc.live/2qWmKaN, 919-962-1039.
Lecture Series in Musicology: ‘Listening through the Iron Curtain: Ukraine, Russia, and Intimate Histories of the Musical Cold War’
Lecture given by Peter Schmelz, Arizona State University. Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m. Free. Biddle 104, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rsWXay, 919-660-3300.
Community Events
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2n8kKIv, 919-560-7410.
Saturday, Feb. 3
Outings
16th Annual MLK-Black History Month Parade & Block Party
Sponsored by Spectacular Magazine. The parade begins at noon. Grand marshal is N.C. Central Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. W.G. Pearson Elementary School to NCCU, Fayetteville St, Durham. conta.cc/2DiBxP2.
26th Annual American Indian Powwow
Celebration of American Indian dance, music, arts, and crafts. Kid friendly. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 12-5 p.m. $5/Children under 5 free. NC School of Science and Math, 1219 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2DPSNfy, 919-416-2850.
Cub Scout Pinewood Derby
The Mawat District of the Boy Scouts design and build their own cars and then race them in this annual contest. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2DR98QW, 919-286-4407.
Friends of the Durham Library Book Sale
Members-only sale from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Memberships can be purchased at the door. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2hnCv5S, 919-560-7159.
Backyard Stream Repair Clinic
Learn how to protect your property and improve the natural environment by stabilizing the stream and other eroding areas in your backyard. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 1-3 p.m. Free; registration required. 1222 Homestead Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DGuIri, 919-967-3661.
Community Events
Family Law Clinic
Schedule a 45-minute appointment with a team of legal professionals to consult on divorce/separation, child support/custody, & landlord-tenant issues. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m. Free. Compass Center for Women and Families, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610. bit.ly/2ng7u3v.
Kids
Father and Daughter Valentine’s Day Play Date
Enjoy games, activities and crafts together during this special father and daughter event. Materials and snacks will be provided. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2F5QwMz, 919-560-7410.
