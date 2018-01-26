And the Emmy goes to ... Kidznotes for ‘The Music Inside’

Nick Malinowski, the director of Kidznotes, had always heard that Emmy Award statues are heavy. He found out firsthand when he accepted an Emmy Award for a short film documenting the Kidznotes music program at a ceremony Saturday night in Nashville.
“We get the same statuette as the prime time television Emmys,” Malinowski said. “I got to hold it when I went on stage.”
Malinowsky accepted the award for the documentary short film “The Music Inside.” Ray and Susan Ellis of Footpath Pictures of Cary shot the film about two years ago. The film won the award for “Best Program Featuring Visual or Performing Arts” at the 32nd annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, held at Music City Center in Nashville Saturday.
Kidznotes brings music lessons to students in economically challenged neighborhoods. Classes take place out of school for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The program has partnerships with schools in Durham and Raleigh. In Durham, Kidznotes also is a partner with the nonprofit East Durham Children’s Initiative.
The Ellis’ film looks at the program through the eyes of the students and their parents. Kidznotes students who are featured in the film are Marcus, Kiarra, Alan, Simone and Johnny and their families.
The documentary “shows how much Kidznotes affects the whole family,” providing more than just music education, Malinowski said.
Kidznotes “is growing,” Malinowski said. “We are almost 500 kids this year in both Durham and Wake county. My goal is to eventually serve every area of poverty in the state,” he said. “I know what a unique state this is and what an opportunity we have to serve kids from the mountains to the coast.”
The filmmakers now have the Emmy statue, but a commemorative copy is being ordered and will be displayed in the Kidznotes office, Malinowski said. “An Emmy Award in east Durham is a really beautiful picture of what equity looks like in action.”
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Want to see the film?
