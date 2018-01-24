Do you want to look at Durham in a whole new way? Here’s your chance

There’s a new way to see Durham.
The Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCVB) has released a new tour of the Bull City that shows off 13 hot spots around downtown with a twist – it’s a 360-degree virtual tour.
“One of the great opportunities in destination marketing is helping visitors imagine what a place is like while they are planning a trip,” Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Shelly Green said. “This 360-degree immersive virtual experience puts you in the heart of our beautiful city.”
Never miss a local story.
The virtual Durham experience is called the “Discover Durham Virtual Tour.” It is accessible on mobile and desktop devices. Green said using a virtual reality (VR) headset was the best way to enjoy the virtual tour.
Viewers can virtually visit the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Hayti Heritage Center, Brightleaf Square, American Tobacco Campus, among others. More virtual destinations are on the way, according to Green.
“We’re highlighting 13 destinations around Downtown Durham and look forward to adding more as we roll out additions this spring,” Green said.
To view the tour, visit 360.durham-nc.com on your mobile device or desktop computer. The virtual tour offers stunning aerial views as well as 360-degree ground-level views. It includes information about points of interest and links to other videos, too.
“We expect this to be an enticing, inspirational tool for visitors to plan their trips, and we encourage our stakeholders to share it with colleagues, customers, friends, and family.”
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments