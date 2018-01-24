Garage, car heavily damaged in Durham house fire

A house fire caused severe smoke damage to a garage and a car inside it in Durham on Wednesday.
Durham firefighters responded to the call of a fire at 6010 Millstone Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke pushing from around the garage door of a two-story residential structure, according to Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi. He said it didn’t take long for the fire to be extinguished.
The garage suffered major damage, as did a vehicle inside it.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
