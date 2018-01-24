Two Durham Toys R Us stores on closings list

Two Durham stores are slated for closing as the Toys R Us company implements its reorganization plan under bankruptcy filings, according to news reports.
Durham stores at 7001 Fayetteville Road (a Babies R Us franchise) and 3300 Westgate Drive are on a list of 182 store closures. A store in Asheville at 801 Fairview Road also is on the closure list. No other North Carolina stores are on the list.
“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” David A. Brandon, chairman and CEO, wrote in a statement on the company’s website. “To that end and following a top-to-bottom assessment of ouir business, we have decided to close a number of our U.S. stores,” the statement reads. The closings are necessary to allow the company to emerge from its bankruptcy proceedings as “viable and competitive,” Brandon stated.
A store clerk at the Fayetteville Road store referred questions to the company’s public relations division. Attempts to contact Toys R Us spokespersons were not successful.
Most store closings will begin in early February, with most closings expected to be completed by mid-April, according to the statements. Deep discounts on items will be offered.
Some stores may not have to close is better lease agreements may be worked out with the stores, according to a Tuesday court filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division. The filing states that Toys R Us and its Babies R Us stores will lose 6.9 million square feet of retail space if all slated stores are closed. The lease on Durham’s Westage store expires in 2020, while the lease for the Fayetteville Road store expires in 2022, according to the court filing.
The filing also states that some Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will be consolidated.
Toys R Us, located in Wayne, New Jersey, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, citing stiff competition and consumers’ decisions to shop online instead of at brick-and-mortar stores.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
