Reverend Barber to deliver free talk at a Duke auditorium

The former president of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP will speak at Duke on Feb. 20.
Rev. William Barber II first garnered national recognition in 2013 for his part in the Moral Monday protests at the North Carolina General Assembly after founding the Forward Together Moral Movement.
His topic will be “Poverty, Health and Social Justice,” and tickets are available by traveling to the Duke box office in person or by going to Duke’s box office website.
The 5:30 p.m. talk, in Duke University’s Page Auditorium, is free, open to the public but tickets are required for entry.
Never miss a local story.
The talk is part of the joint Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture and Boyarsky Lecture in Law, Medicine and Ethics and coincides with the United Nations World Day of Social Justice.
Parking in the Bryan Center parking deck is available for attendees, for a fee – $5.
Barber is currently the president of the nonpartisan Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival which “seeks to build a moral agenda rooted in a framework that uplifts our deepest moral and constitutional values to redeem the heart and soul of our country.”
Moral Monday protests brought thousands of people to the state capitol participating in demonstrations of civil disobedience and ultimately resulted in over 1,200 arrests.
The Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture is held in honor of the late Terry Sanford, who served as North Carolina governor, U.S. senator, president of Duke University and who founded the Duke Sanford School.
The Boyarsky Lectureship focuses on social justice and public health through science.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments