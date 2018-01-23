Reverend Barber to deliver free talk at a Duke auditorium

More Videos

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims 0:12

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

Pause
Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 0:37

Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

  • Rev. William Barber: Be ‘the moral defibrillators of our time’

    Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention.

Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention. FedNet
Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention. FedNet

Durham County

Reverend Barber to deliver free talk at a Duke auditorium

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 23, 2018 12:57 PM

DURHAM

The former president of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP will speak at Duke on Feb. 20.

Rev. William Barber II first garnered national recognition in 2013 for his part in the Moral Monday protests at the North Carolina General Assembly after founding the Forward Together Moral Movement.

His topic will be “Poverty, Health and Social Justice,” and tickets are available by traveling to the Duke box office in person or by going to Duke’s box office website.

The 5:30 p.m. talk, in Duke University’s Page Auditorium, is free, open to the public but tickets are required for entry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The talk is part of the joint Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture and Boyarsky Lecture in Law, Medicine and Ethics and coincides with the United Nations World Day of Social Justice.

Parking in the Bryan Center parking deck is available for attendees, for a fee – $5.

Barber is currently the president of the nonpartisan Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival which “seeks to build a moral agenda rooted in a framework that uplifts our deepest moral and constitutional values to redeem the heart and soul of our country.”

Moral Monday protests brought thousands of people to the state capitol participating in demonstrations of civil disobedience and ultimately resulted in over 1,200 arrests.

The Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture is held in honor of the late Terry Sanford, who served as North Carolina governor, U.S. senator, president of Duke University and who founded the Duke Sanford School.

The Boyarsky Lectureship focuses on social justice and public health through science.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  