Reverend Barber to deliver free talk at a Duke auditorium

Rev. William Barber: Be ‘the moral defibrillators of our time’ Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention. Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention. FedNet

