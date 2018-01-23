Structure fire at 200 Seven Oaks Road.
Pair of dogs flee burning Durham apartment

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 23, 2018 11:33 AM

DURHAM

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 7:14 p.m. Monday, and when they opened a door into the burning building, a pair of dogs ran out.

Flames could be seen from the first and second floors of a two-story apartment building at 200 Seven Oaks Road, said Fire Department spokesman Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes and caused extensive damage to the first floor, the second floor and the building’s attic.

The American Red Cross was called to assist five adults. One adult was evaluated by Durham County EMS for a non-fire related medical condition.

Neighboring apartments incurred smoke and water damage.

As of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained unknown.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

