20-year-old woman hit, killed by SUV on Fayetteville Street

A 20-year-old woman was hit and killed by a SUV near W.G. Pearson Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Brittany Graham, 20, was struck shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Fayetteville Street between Timothy Avenue and East Cornwallis Road.
Graham of Durham was crossing the road with her fiancé, Daniel Galloway.
Graham was struck by the left front bumper of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Richard Trice, 35, of Durham. Trice was driving northbound in the left lane of Fayetteville Street.
Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Galloway and Trice were not injured.
Graham and Galloway were wearing dark clothing, according to investigators, and it was dark and rainy when the crash occurred. The pedestrians were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Speed and alcohol do not appear t been factors in the accident, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.
No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
