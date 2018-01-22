The FBI wants your help capturing, the bank robber, “The Chameleon Beard Bandit”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man believed responsible for a Sept. 29 robbery of Bank of America's Durham branch located at 2 Park Drive.
Special Agent Adam S. Lee, of the FBI's Richmond Field Office, has requested public assistance in identifying the individual who investigators have nicknamed “The Chameleon Beard Bandit.”
The FBI said he wears glasses and frequently changes the color of his beard.
The Chameleon Beard Bandit is described as a white male, in his late 30s, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 to 240 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.
The FBI believes The Chameleon has committed a series of bank robberies across multiple states between last September and January of this year.
Investigators allege the following financial institutions were all robbed by The Bandit:
▪ Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham on Sept. 29, 2017.
▪ Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro on Nov. 17, 2017.
▪ Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, V.A. on Nov. 14, 2017.
▪ Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, V.A. on Dec. 12, 2017.
▪ 1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, K.Y. on Oct. 13, 2017.
▪ Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, T.X. on Jan. 5.
During the robberies, the robber either threatened to have or in fact produced a handgun, the FBI said.
The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes.
Anyone with information regarding The Chameleon Beard Bandit, or others, may contact investigators of the Richmond FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
