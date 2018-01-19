More Videos

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims 0:12

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

Pause
Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 0:37

Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

  • Durham Expressway wreck slows traffic

    A wreck in the northbound lane of the Durham Expressway bottled up traffic early Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

A wreck in the northbound lane of the Durham Expressway bottled up traffic early Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
A wreck in the northbound lane of the Durham Expressway bottled up traffic early Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Durham County

The latest on how Durham, Orange and Chatham are getting over the snow

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

January 19, 2018 01:36 PM

DURHAM

Governments and businesses cranked back up Friday after two days working under winter snow conditions.

Although most government offices in Durham, Orange and Chatham counties opened by noon Friday, other local facilities, including parks and schools, remained closed for an extra day. Chatham County’s Animal Shelter were closed again Friday because of a “hazardous road and parking area,” officials said. They noted Animal Services officers remain on call for emergencies.

The Durham City Council also rescheduled its regular work session set for Friday. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the second-floor committee room of City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza.

In Chapel Hill, the Community Center pool was temporarily closed because of a water temperature issue. Check online for updates at townofchapelhill.org/news.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Public transit agencies also got off to a slow start Friday, with GoTriangle and GoDurham buses hitting the road by mid-morning. Chapel Hill Transit returned some routes to normal hours, but modified others in areas that still were experiencing hazardous road conditions, including in Southern Village and along the 420 route to Hillsborough.

Chapel Hill Transit riders were advised to check the NextBus app before heading to their stop.

The conditions were the same on secondary roads and neighborhood streets around much of the state Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“The sun is back out and temperatures are climbing. Primary roads are much improved today, but many secondary roads are still slick in places,” he said. “You can help by continuing to stay off the roads where snow and ice are still in the way, and use caution while driving if you must travel.”

N.C. Department of Transportation road crews were focused on clearing many of the two-lane and neighborhood roads by Friday evening. However, Cooper warned wet roadways could refreeze overnight and create slick conditions Saturday morning.

The State Highway Patrol has investigated over 3,000 crashes between Tuesday night and 11 a.m. Friday, officials said, and has gotten nearly 5,000 calls for service since the storm began. At least two fatalities were reported, including a 26-year-old man in rural Washington County, whose car overturned in a canal, and Durham tow truck driver Danny Mangum, who was killed when his truck hit a tree.

Some facilities also will be closed Saturday, despite rising weekend temperatures, which are expected to reach daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. Ice on roads could melt and refreeze throughout the weekend, weather officials said.

Chatham County officials reported their parks will remain closed Friday and Saturday because of slick roads, sidewalks and parking areas. Youth basketball programs scheduled for Saturday also were canceled.

Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro is open and Wren Memorial in Siler City opening at 1:30 PM Friday. Goldston Library has not yet reopened, so call 919-898-4522 in advance if you plan to visit. Patrons can always renew checked out items online or call the library branch.

Durham Tech also has closed its campuses and canceled classes and activities until Monday, Jan. 22.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

Related stories from The Herald-Sun

More information

For the latest weather and road conditions, plus winter safety tips, download the free ReadyNC mobile app or check online at readync.org. Drivers also can use drivenc.gov.

Information about other resources is available by dialing 211. Deaf and hard of hearing callers can reach 211 by dialing 888-892-1162.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims 0:12

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

Pause
Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 0:37

Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

  • Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

    More than 50 people spent the weekend of Jan. 12-14 playing Scrabble at Duke University Hospital to benefit the Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Family Support Program.

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

View More Video