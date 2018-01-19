The latest on how Durham, Orange and Chatham are getting over the snow

Governments and businesses cranked back up Friday after two days working under winter snow conditions.

Although most government offices in Durham, Orange and Chatham counties opened by noon Friday, other local facilities, including parks and schools, remained closed for an extra day. Chatham County’s Animal Shelter were closed again Friday because of a “hazardous road and parking area,” officials said. They noted Animal Services officers remain on call for emergencies.

The Durham City Council also rescheduled its regular work session set for Friday. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the second-floor committee room of City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza.

In Chapel Hill, the Community Center pool was temporarily closed because of a water temperature issue. Check online for updates at townofchapelhill.org/news.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more SUBSCRIBE NOW

Public transit agencies also got off to a slow start Friday, with GoTriangle and GoDurham buses hitting the road by mid-morning. Chapel Hill Transit returned some routes to normal hours, but modified others in areas that still were experiencing hazardous road conditions, including in Southern Village and along the 420 route to Hillsborough.

Chapel Hill Transit riders were advised to check the NextBus app before heading to their stop.

The conditions were the same on secondary roads and neighborhood streets around much of the state Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“The sun is back out and temperatures are climbing. Primary roads are much improved today, but many secondary roads are still slick in places,” he said. “You can help by continuing to stay off the roads where snow and ice are still in the way, and use caution while driving if you must travel.”

N.C. Department of Transportation road crews were focused on clearing many of the two-lane and neighborhood roads by Friday evening. However, Cooper warned wet roadways could refreeze overnight and create slick conditions Saturday morning.

The State Highway Patrol has investigated over 3,000 crashes between Tuesday night and 11 a.m. Friday, officials said, and has gotten nearly 5,000 calls for service since the storm began. At least two fatalities were reported, including a 26-year-old man in rural Washington County, whose car overturned in a canal, and Durham tow truck driver Danny Mangum, who was killed when his truck hit a tree.

Some facilities also will be closed Saturday, despite rising weekend temperatures, which are expected to reach daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. Ice on roads could melt and refreeze throughout the weekend, weather officials said.

Chatham County officials reported their parks will remain closed Friday and Saturday because of slick roads, sidewalks and parking areas. Youth basketball programs scheduled for Saturday also were canceled.

Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro is open and Wren Memorial in Siler City opening at 1:30 PM Friday. Goldston Library has not yet reopened, so call 919-898-4522 in advance if you plan to visit. Patrons can always renew checked out items online or call the library branch.

Durham Tech also has closed its campuses and canceled classes and activities until Monday, Jan. 22.