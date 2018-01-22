Some cancer patients still smoke. Here’s how UNC is trying to change that.

More Videos 0:12 Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims Pause 0:37 Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNC is helping cancer patients quit smoking Carean Neal continued to smoke during his treatments for throat cancer because the side effects caused a deep depression. He credits the UNC Nicotine Dependence Program, which recently received a grant from the National Cancer Institute, with helping him quit smoking and ultimately saving his life. Carean Neal continued to smoke during his treatments for throat cancer because the side effects caused a deep depression. He credits the UNC Nicotine Dependence Program, which recently received a grant from the National Cancer Institute, with helping him quit smoking and ultimately saving his life. Casey Toth ctoth@heralsun.com

Carean Neal continued to smoke during his treatments for throat cancer because the side effects caused a deep depression. He credits the UNC Nicotine Dependence Program, which recently received a grant from the National Cancer Institute, with helping him quit smoking and ultimately saving his life. Casey Toth ctoth@heralsun.com